First Alert Weather: Rain chances through Friday, big cool down ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Changes begin Wednesday ahead of a powerful cold front approaching the region. Temperatures will take a big plunge starting Friday with frost chances popping up over the weekend. Scattered rain mid-week, with higher chances of seeing rain Friday.

A mild start to Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. The cold front pushing in some light scattered rainfall for the morning hours for portions of North Central Wisconsin. Rain accumulations won’t be significant, likely under a tenth of an inch. Any clouds and rain Wednesday morning, will clear for the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy, with temperatures 10-degrees cooler than earlier this week. Highs low to mid-70s, southwest winds remain gusty, up to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy overnight into Thursday, lows near 50. High temperatures drop another 10 degrees, down to the low to mid-60s for the afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. West winds gusting up to 30 mph. Chances for some stray rain showers to fall over portions of the Northwoods.

A second cold front quickly follows heading into Friday, ushering in even cooler weather to the region. Additionally, this will also bring in higher chances for scattered rain. Plan for high temperatures to drop to the upper 40s for the afternoon hours. Clouds with periodic showers throughout the day. Continued gusty winds expected.

Morning temperatures drop to the mid 30s over the weekend. If clear skies occur during this period, morning frost will be expected. Weekend temperatures will remain cool, and below normal for this time of the year. Highs upper 40s to low 50s through Sunday. Weekend weather likely remaining dry. The start of the next work week will remain cool in the 50s.

