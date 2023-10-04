News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fall color tours from up above in Wausau are back again

Flights are $120. per person and last around 20 minutes
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fall colors are beautiful no matter how you see them, but the best view may be up in the air. The Wausau Downtown Airport is doing their yearly ‘Fall Color Flights’ again.

This October marks the Wausau Flying Service’s 32nd anniversary in the community and these annual flights are a big part of their service.

“It’s the best flying of the year and it’s the best pictures of the year,” said Wausau Downtown Airport Manager John Schmiel.

Tuesday the weather cooperated allowing for great conditions for the plane to take off, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last ten days. Fog, rain, and wind have kept the aircraft on the ground.

“What we call the ceiling or the cloud height is lower than we can legally fly,” said Schmiel.

Visibility is also a concern pilots need to account for and when the weather does clear up it makes the travel better for the aircraft.

“That allows the airplane to perform better and so we climb better, the engine has more horsepower, the other thing is that because of the rain that we get occasionally and the wind that we get occasionally in the fall, it really clears out the skies,” said Schmiel.

Skies lit up with orange, red, yellow, and green making it a beautiful and personal experience.

“They want to see their house, of course, so that’s the first place we try to get to go to. In those fifteen minutes we can see the whole Wausau metropolitan area, sort of speak. So you’re going to see Rib Mountain, you’re going to see The Wisconsin River,” said Schmiel.

Schmiel says another reason they do these flights is to inspire future pilots. Flights are around twenty minutes long and cost $120 per person.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry facilities to re-open on Wednesday as physical investigation into threat ends

Latest News

Proposed mergers are between healthcare systems Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health...
Minnesota Attorney General to review two proposed healthcare mergers
Shankland becomes the fourth Democratic candidate to enter the race to run against Derrick Van...
Katrina Shankland enters race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Katrina Shankland
Rep. Shankland eager to enter competitive Third Congressional District race
A blast of cool, unseasonably cool air filters in by end of the week
First Alert Weather: Colder temperatures on the way