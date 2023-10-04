Fall color tours from up above in Wausau are back again

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fall colors are beautiful no matter how you see them, but the best view may be up in the air. The Wausau Downtown Airport is doing their yearly ‘Fall Color Flights’ again.

This October marks the Wausau Flying Service’s 32nd anniversary in the community and these annual flights are a big part of their service.

“It’s the best flying of the year and it’s the best pictures of the year,” said Wausau Downtown Airport Manager John Schmiel.

Tuesday the weather cooperated allowing for great conditions for the plane to take off, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last ten days. Fog, rain, and wind have kept the aircraft on the ground.

“What we call the ceiling or the cloud height is lower than we can legally fly,” said Schmiel.

Visibility is also a concern pilots need to account for and when the weather does clear up it makes the travel better for the aircraft.

“That allows the airplane to perform better and so we climb better, the engine has more horsepower, the other thing is that because of the rain that we get occasionally and the wind that we get occasionally in the fall, it really clears out the skies,” said Schmiel.

Skies lit up with orange, red, yellow, and green making it a beautiful and personal experience.

“They want to see their house, of course, so that’s the first place we try to get to go to. In those fifteen minutes we can see the whole Wausau metropolitan area, sort of speak. So you’re going to see Rib Mountain, you’re going to see The Wisconsin River,” said Schmiel.

Schmiel says another reason they do these flights is to inspire future pilots. Flights are around twenty minutes long and cost $120 per person.

