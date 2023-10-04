Brewers struggle to recapture early lead, fall 6-3 in game one to Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - After an RBI single from Carlos Santana in the 1st and a two-run homer in the 2nd from Tyrone Taylor, the Brewers allowed six unanswered runs to eventually lose game one 6-3.

The Arizona Diamondbacks rapidly turned things around in the 3rd, with Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte hitting back-to-back home runs off consecutive Corbin Burnes pitches. Gabriel Moreno notched in another home run for the Diamondbacks in the 4th to give them the lead. Burnes, in his second career postseason start, finished with four innings pitched, five strikeouts, and four earned runs given up.

The Brewers had a golden opportunity to tie to take back the lead in he 5th with bases loaded and no outs. After a Brice Turang strikeout, Taylor hit a sharp liner to the glove of Evan Longoria, who tossed it to second for a deflating inning-ending double play. The Diamondbacks reeled in insurance runs off Devin Williams via Cristian Walker’s two-run RBI double in the 9th, making the game 6-3.

Game two of the series will be played tomorrow at 6:08 pm, with Freddy Peralta looking to help keep Arizona’s batters in check and even the series.

