Bowler volleyball clinches share of conference title defeating Northland Lutheran, Newman Catholic takes down Auburndale

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Bowler entered their match versus Northland Lutheran as the only undefeated team in the CW-North and left clinching a share of the conference title. The Panthers swept the Wildcats 3-0 and will have a long break before taking on Port Edwards on Thursday, October 12th at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Newman Catholic took down Auburndale 3-1 in a battle of Marawood South opponents. Within the conference, Newman now moves their record to 4-1 and are only staring at Stratford, 5-0, ahead at the top. The Cardinals take on Amherst on Thursday, October 5th at 7 pm.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.