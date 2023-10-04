News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bowler volleyball clinches share of conference title defeating Northland Lutheran, Newman Catholic takes down Auburndale

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Bowler entered their match versus Northland Lutheran as the only undefeated team in the CW-North and left clinching a share of the conference title. The Panthers swept the Wildcats 3-0 and will have a long break before taking on Port Edwards on Thursday, October 12th at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Newman Catholic took down Auburndale 3-1 in a battle of Marawood South opponents. Within the conference, Newman now moves their record to 4-1 and are only staring at Stratford, 5-0, ahead at the top. The Cardinals take on Amherst on Thursday, October 5th at 7 pm.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry facilities to re-open on Wednesday as physical investigation into threat ends

Latest News

D-1 Girl's Sectional Golf
D-1 Girl's Sectional Golf
High school volleyball
High school volleyball
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll celebrates hiis two-run home run during the third inning...
Brewers struggle to recapture early lead, fall 6-3 in game one to Diamondbacks
Hello, My Name Is: Aloysius Franzen
SPASH senior overcomes health battles to become elite cross country runner