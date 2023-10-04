WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year again. The Blossom of Lights returns to Monk Botanical Gardens starting Thursday. Education and Events Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens Elise Schuler joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to tell us all about the event.

The event gives folks the chance to walk through the gardens in the evening and experience the beautiful lights. Timed tickets are new this year and will allow patrons to flow into the park gradually throughout the nights.

“I’m really looking forward to some of the new features that we have added,” Schuler said. “We have a new metal work feature, a big dragonfly... we have some new lighting in the wildflower woods area that’s going to be beautiful, and just added sections, added pieces to parts that were already lit last year.”

Blossom of Lights runs Thursdays through Saturdays from Oct. 5-Oct. 28 at the Monk Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $12 per person or you can get the family pass for $48 which applies to groups of 4, 5, or 6.

