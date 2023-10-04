1 in custody in shooting near Marathon Park
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting between two known associates.
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Reports of shots fired near Marathon Park overnight have been confirmed. Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting between two known suspects. There were no injuries and one person is now in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.