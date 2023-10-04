News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 in custody in shooting near Marathon Park

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting between two known associates.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Reports of shots fired near Marathon Park overnight have been confirmed. Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting between two known suspects. There were no injuries and one person is now in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Patsy Fischer continues to drive a school bus after 46 years.
You Know You’re From...Fenwood: Patsy Fischer

Latest News

Heart failure is often misdiagnosed in younger people and is very rare.
Madison woman recovers from heart failure at a young age
Blossom of Lights runs Thursdays through Saturdays from Oct. 5-Oct. 28 at the Monk Botanical...
Blossom of Lights returns to Monk Botanical Gardens
UW Health Heart Failure - 10.04.2023
WEA Test pt. 2 - 10.04.2023