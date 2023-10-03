You Know You’re From...Fenwood: Patsy Fischer

FENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - Since the mid-1940′s, Fischer Transportation, started by Ray Fischer, has been providing school bus service.

“I know the war was going on,” said Mary Kay Adamski, co-owner and Ray’s daughter. “He used to talk about that. He had trucks and then he had the chance to buy these school buses. He took the chance.”

“When I was little I remember he had four buses. That’s what he started out with,” said John Fischer, co-owner and Ray’s son.

That fleet has grown to 38, serving the Edgar, Marathon and Athens school districts. Finding quality drivers can be a challenge, especially in rural Marathon County.

“It’s hard to find people where it’ll work in their schedule because it’s just a part-time job,” said Adamski.

That’s why having Patsy Fischer for 46 years is priceless.

Yeah, she’s that Fischer. Patsy married into the family in 1974. With a job at Marshfield Clinic, she never intended to take on the family business.

She said, “I’ll marry you but I’m never going to drive school bus,” said John.

“Uh huh, I did,” Patsy said.

“Oh, OK. Whatever. Stay at the Clinic,” John recalled saying.

“Didn’t think I could handle that big of a piece of equipment,” said Patsy.

“Sweet talked her into it,” John said with a big laugh.

Patsy laughed, recalling how it all happened. “Yah,” she said.

Not only were the high school sweethearts partners in life, but now co-workers.

“Here we are. Working together, toughing it out. Still going at it,” Patsy said.

When Fischer Transportation picked up the Marathon school district in 2001 and Athens in 2013, Patsy took on a bigger role.

“Then it got to be a little more for Mary Kay to handle. So then I worked down in the office and helped her.”

But she never gave up her route.

“I only drove for two routes,” she said. “I had one route for 11 years, and I think this one for the rest of my years.”

Patsy’s hauled hundreds of kids over the years.

“There’s always excitement is seems,” as she laughed. But that keeps you going you don’t have time to get bored.”

Even the kids of kids who used to ride with her. In fact, one of those parents helped her earn statewide recognition for her years of service.

“A parent thought enough of her, saying, ‘you know, you drove me when I was a child on the bus now you’re driving my kids and you’ve always been a very dependable bus driver,” Adamski said.

“Then you get to know the kids and they get to know you and then that all works together afterwards,” Patsy claimed. “I’ve got a good bunch of kids.”

She has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Yeah it’s been a long time. Long time. I can’t believe I’m still doing it, but I am.”

Ready to bus the next generation. If only Ray Fischer could see now what he started almost 80 years ago.

“Yeah. He’d be pretty proud of us. I think he’d be very happy with what we’ve done,” said Adamski.

John and Patsy used to ride the bus together going back to their elementary days. Talk about foreshadowing, right?

Knock on wood, but Patsy says she’s never been in a crash in all her years driving.

