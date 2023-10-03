Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Folks in Merrill woke up early this morning to the sound of tornado sirens going off in the area.

Several members of the Merrill community shared their experiences to Facebook stating the sirens went off around 1 AM. Last month, the Merrill Police Department said they were looking into what is causing the sirens to go off in random spurts throughout the night after a previous incident.

Merrill Police went on to say the sirens are not on timers-but have to be activated manually by a button or signal.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

