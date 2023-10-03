News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill

This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight(WILX/Brandon Camarillo)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Folks in Merrill woke up early this morning to the sound of tornado sirens going off in the area.

Several members of the Merrill community shared their experiences to Facebook stating the sirens went off around 1 AM. Last month, the Merrill Police Department said they were looking into what is causing the sirens to go off in random spurts throughout the night after a previous incident.

Merrill Police went on to say the sirens are not on timers-but have to be activated manually by a button or signal.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Silua Lualemaga was arrested on two charges of poisoning food, water or medicine after she...
Woman accused of poisoning roommate, 2-year-old child over ‘petty arguments’
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Woodruff to miss Wild Card Series with shoulder injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) gets past New England Patriots cornerback Myles...
Luepke scores first career NFL touchdown

Latest News

Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
Stolen dog reunited with owner
Stolen dog reunited with owner
You Know You're From... Fenwood
You Know You're From... Fenwood
A blast of cool, unseasonably cool air filters in by end of the week
First Alert Weather: Record highs temps possible on Tuesday, a major swing in temperatures to follow