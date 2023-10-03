‘Teen Arcade Night’ gives foster, adoptive families a chance to conntect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Caregivers looking to connect with other adoptive parents, foster parents, or guardians have the chance to do so at an event Tuesday in Wausau. It’s also an opportunity for the kids to have a fun night.

Chelsey Zommers, a Special Support Specialist at Wisconsin’s Family Connections Center stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday to share more about the upcoming event.

Teen Arcade Night is set to take place at Wausau on the Water from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each teen must have a caregiver present at the event.

Click here to learn more and to register for the event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.