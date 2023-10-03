Student loan repayments start again this month and here’s how you can save money

(WSAW) - After three years of not having to stress about student loan payments the break is over.

For the first time since 2020, borrowers are expected to make mandatory payments this month through their university’s portal. What’s left of your student loan can be decreased through a few simple methods.

“Apply for any scholarships that you can, so that can help decrease of loan that a person takes out as well and because the grants and scholarships you don’t have to pay back,” said Mid-State Technical College VP of Student Services and Enrollment Dr. Mandy Lang. “It is tempting sometimes to take out more than what’s needed, but you don’t always have to accept the full loan amount that the college offers.”

As repayments start up again, Lang says to schedule those meetings with your academic and financial advisor, “Talk to your student loan service provider because that’s a really important piece to know what payment plan options are available because there’s so many and they can get confusing.”

If it gets too confusing to where you don’t pay, you’ll go into default.

“If they are in default then that impacts their credit and that may impact their default,” Lang said. “The average fixed rate plan that the federal government provides is 10 years, but you can ask for more time.”

Lang said it doesn’t matter if you want to pay off those student loans right away or start a payment plan. “This is where these income payment plans maybe aren’t so bad if you’re willing to wait,” she added.

