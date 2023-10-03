News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Student loan repayments start again this month and here’s how you can save money

Talk to your loan service provider for payment plan options available to you
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - After three years of not having to stress about student loan payments the break is over.

For the first time since 2020, borrowers are expected to make mandatory payments this month through their university’s portal. What’s left of your student loan can be decreased through a few simple methods.

“Apply for any scholarships that you can, so that can help decrease of loan that a person takes out as well and because the grants and scholarships you don’t have to pay back,” said Mid-State Technical College VP of Student Services and Enrollment Dr. Mandy Lang. “It is tempting sometimes to take out more than what’s needed, but you don’t always have to accept the full loan amount that the college offers.”

As repayments start up again, Lang says to schedule those meetings with your academic and financial advisor, “Talk to your student loan service provider because that’s a really important piece to know what payment plan options are available because there’s so many and they can get confusing.”

If it gets too confusing to where you don’t pay, you’ll go into default.

“If they are in default then that impacts their credit and that may impact their default,” Lang said. “The average fixed rate plan that the federal government provides is 10 years, but you can ask for more time.”

Lang said it doesn’t matter if you want to pay off those student loans right away or start a payment plan. “This is where these income payment plans maybe aren’t so bad if you’re willing to wait,” she added.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) gets past New England Patriots cornerback Myles...
Luepke scores first career NFL touchdown
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
Temps will go from summer-like to more like mid-autumn later this week.
First Alert Weather: Possible record highs early in the week, then fall-like temps return

Latest News

Patsy Fischer continues to drive a school bus after 46 years.
You Know You’re From...Fenwood: Patsy Fischer
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry facilities to re-open on Wednesday as physical investigation into threat ends
Cyberbullying and mental health on kids
Cyberbullying effects and the connection it has to mental health on kids
You Know You're From...Fenwood
TONIGHT at 10: Marathon Co. woman driving school bus for 47 years