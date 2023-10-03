News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations

By Molly Martinez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When a business is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities act, it’s often up to private citizens to file complains.

It’s a job Deborah Laufer has taken on. She’s filed over 600 lawsuits.

One of them, against a Hotel in Maine is now at the Supreme Court.

The questions is being asked - because she didn’t have the intention of actually staying at the hotel - should she be allowed to sue?

“To have standing a plaintiff must have suffered what the cases call an injury, in effect, a concrete and particularized injury,” explains Lawrence Ebner of the Atlantic Legal Foundation. “The question here is whether a the internet tester such as Ms Laufer for the plaintiff in this case has suffered such an injury.”

Advocates for Laufer say she’s providing a service - by protecting future travelers with disabilities.

“The threat of Tester lawsuits, I think probably a play some role in ensuring compliance with these important federal laws,” said Miriam Becker-Cohen of the Constitutional Accountability Center.

Others say these lawsuits are frivolous, and hurt the hospitality industry.

“Most of the defendants hotels and small Airbnbs don’t have the resources to litigate, and so they settle” said Ebner.

Arguments on the case will be heard Wednesday - a ruling is expected in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry facilities to re-open on Wednesday as physical investigation into threat ends

Latest News

John Gordon was an art student at St. Norbert College in 1961 and was offered the chance to...
Artist who helped design Packers’ ‘G’ team logo dies at age 83
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Aspirus Health urges all women aged 40 and over to have an annual mammogram
During the 2022-2023 school year, 3,754 tips were received which is 95% more tips than the...
Office of School Safety's Speak Up, Speak Out hotline sees increase in tips
If you need to call 911 or the non-emergency line (715-361-5201) for the Dispatch Center please...
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers
Shankland is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin and graduate of UW-Stevens Point
Rep. Katrina Shankland announces candidacy for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District