Rep. Katrina Shankland enters race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District

Rep. Katrina Shankland
Rep. Katrina Shankland
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WSAW) - State Representative Katrina Shankland announced today she will be a candidate for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in the 2024 election.

“I am ready to roll up my sleeves and fight against extremism and get things done for our community–just as I’ve done in the state legislature,” she said.

Shankland has served in the State Assembly for 10 years and passed legislation during every session she has served, under both Republican and Democratic governors.

“I was raised by public school teachers who taught me from a young age — don’t complain unless you’re going to do something about it. That’s exactly what I have done my entire career, deliver results for Wisconsin,” Shankland said. “I am running for Congress to bring some common sense to our nation’s capital.”

“From increasing access to affordable healthcare in rural areas, to creating jobs, to creating a community paramedic program, to helping farmers improve water quality — I have worked hard and been effective at finding middle ground with both parties to improve the lives of the people of Wisconsin,” Shankland said.

Katrina Shankland has been endorsed by several labor unions out of the gate, making her the only candidate in the race endorsed by labor:

  • IBEW State Conference
  • lAFF Local 425
  • lAFF Local 484
  • BLET
  • Pipe Trades Association
  • SPARC AFT Local 6505
  • Iron WorkersLocal 383

Raised by public school teachers, Katrina Shankland is a lifelong Wisconsinite. Both UW-Stevens Point graduates, Katrina and her husband live in Stevens Point with their dogs, Stitch and Lyra.

