Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers

(WSAW) - The Oneida County Dispatch Center is currently unable to receive 911 or non-emergency calls from Verizon customers.

Verizon is working to get this restored as quickly as possible. If you need to call 911 or the non-emergency line (715-361-5201) for the Dispatch Center please use an alternate wireless network or a landline.

This news release will be updated once the service is restored.

