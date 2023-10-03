Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Oneida County Dispatch Center is currently unable to receive 911 or non-emergency calls from Verizon customers.
Verizon is working to get this restored as quickly as possible. If you need to call 911 or the non-emergency line (715-361-5201) for the Dispatch Center please use an alternate wireless network or a landline.
This news release will be updated once the service is restored.
