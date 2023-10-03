News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Oneida County Dispatch Center is currently unable to receive 911 or non-emergency calls from Verizon customers.

Verizon is working to get this restored as quickly as possible. If you need to call 911 or the non-emergency line (715-361-5201) for the Dispatch Center please use an alternate wireless network or a landline.

This news release will be updated once the service is restored.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Woodruff to miss Wild Card Series with shoulder injury

Latest News

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Nationwide test of EAS and WEA scheduled for Wednesday afternoon
Merrill Police will take both sirens offline indefinitely until they can be fixed
Glitch causes tornado sirens to go off overnight in Merrill
Aspirus reminds women to schedule mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
FILE - National school safety advocates urge Wisconsin legislators to fund the Wisconsin DOJ...
Office of School Safety releases annual Speak Up, Speak Out report