Office of School Safety releases annual Speak Up, Speak Out report

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety has released the 2022-2023 Annual Report for Speak Up, Speak Out.

Since its inception on Sept. 1, 2020, the SUSO tip line has received more than 7,500 tips. During the 2022-2023 school year, 3,754 tips were received which is 95% more tips than the previous year.

OSS and SUSO have impacted every one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties this year. Counties have either used the SUSO tipline, received general school safety guidance, had participants in OSS training events and presentations, or received an OSS grant. Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 60 of them received at least one tip from SUSO during the 2022-2023 school year. Between September of 2022 and September of 2023, OSS staff provided training and presentations to stakeholders in 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

“Speak Up, Speak Out resource center analysts are having a positive impact on school safety in Wisconsin,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the members of our outstanding team in the Office of School Safety for their work helping to keep students in Wisconsin safe.”

SUSO’s tip volume has grown 136% in the three years since its launch. The willingness of bystanders to come forward with concerns for the wellness and safety of themselves or others is a key component of student health and violence prevention efforts in schools. Bullying and vaping were the top two most reported tips to SUSO during the 2022-2023 school year.

SUSO is more than a free statewide threat reporting tipline available to all Wisconsin schools, it is the hub that connects all OSS initiatives and the entry point where schools can access comprehensive services offered by OSS as well as local, state, and national partners.

Students, parents, school staff, or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, mobile phone application, or toll-free number.

SUSO Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Online at widoj.gov

1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761)

Android) Mobile app ( iOS

The Wisconsin DOJ reallocated $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to extend the operations of OSS including the Speak Up, Speak Out 24-hour tipline, critical incident response teams, and threat assessment consultation which will fund OSS through the end of 2024.

