Nationwide test of EAS and WEA scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

(WSAW) - The Marathon County Office of Emergency Management is informing the public that a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be conducted at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The test will be administered by FEMA in coordination with the FCC. Federal rules require all EAS participants to participate in testing. This includes radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio, and television providers. FEMA will send a national test message to participating stations.

This is the third national WEA test. Unlike the previous test, which was delivered to users who opted-in to receive text messages, this year’s test message will be sent to all compatible cellular phones of a wireless carrier that participates in WEA that are in the range of an active cell tower.

The message will be delivered using a unique tone and vibration that will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The test will verify the delivery and broadcast of the message, assess the operational readiness to distribute the message, and determine any improvements that are needed.

“In the event of an emergency, the WEA and EAS systems would be utilized to notify the public and provide critical and life-saving information,” Philip Rentmeester, director of Marathon County Emergency Management said. “A nationwide test such as the one planned for Wednesday is key to ensuring these platforms are working as intended and ready in the event they are needed.”

There are no charges for the delivery of WEA messages and the alerts resemble a text message. WEA alerts are created and sent by authorized federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies to participating wireless providers, which deliver the alerts to compatible handsets in geo-targeted areas.

To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.

More information on how to enable wireless emergency alerts on your mobile device can be found at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/be-informed/be-alert/.

