Minnesota AG Ellison to review two proposed healthcare mergers, seeks community input

SAINT PAUL (WSAW) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his office is reviewing the proposed mergers between healthcare systems Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System and between healthcare systems St. Luke’s Duluth and Aspirus Health to evaluate the transactions’ compliance with Minnesota law.

A community meeting will be held in Duluth on Oct. 25 at the University of Minnesota Duluth Campus from 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m.

On July 12 of this year, Aspirus announced that it would form an affiliation with St. Luke’s with the goal of completing the affiliation by 2024. The combined organization would operate 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations, with nearly 14,000 team members, including 1,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians. The system will operate headquarters in Wausau and maintain a corporate office in Duluth, Minnesota.

Just two weeks later on July 27, Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced that they entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states. The integration agreement was preceded by the signing of a memorandum of understanding in October 2022. The new regional system will bring greater access to primary, specialty, and hospital care through a diverse network of 3,800 providers and 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals.

Attorney General Ellison stated, “As I review these mergers to ensure they comply with state and federal law, I want to hear from the public because Minnesotans’ thoughts and concerns are an essential part of our review.”

Minnesota’s new healthcare entity transaction law is among other provisions that give authorization to the Attorney General to consider whether a healthcare transaction is in the public interest and seek court intervention if the Attorney General finds that it is not.

