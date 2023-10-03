Importance of spouses during the Never Forgotten Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - Veterans who go on the Never Forgotten Honor flight certainly are the stars of the show, finally getting the recognition they may not have received before. There’s another group, however, that could also use some more recognition.

Those people are the spouses. Some were there when their husbands or wives were sent to serve in the war, and they waited for them to come back home safely. On this Honor Flight, the spouses sent their loved ones on their way, but this time, the feeling was different.

“Seven years we’ve been waiting for this,” said Loretta Scheunemann, spouse of an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Era.

She was checking her husband Danie Scheunemann’s Honor Flight status every year. Finally, they got word he would be going.

“When we got the call we could not believe that we actually got the call. Dan says, well that’s right in the middle of bear hunting season, and I said, you’re going!” said Loretta.

Danie took the trip with his son, and Loretta knew it would be an experience they would remember for the rest of their lives.

“He has suffered a lot. When he came back from Vietnam he was not treated very well, and now he’s getting the treatment that he should be getting,” said Loretta.

Loretta hopes that this flight is everything Danie wants it to be. That he can talk about this experience with his fellow veterans and gain some closure.

“We’ve been married 50 years, and whatever he goes through, I go through,” said Loretta.

Those feelings Loretta had translated to the Honor Flight experience.

“This process has been emotional, yeah. It’s been an experience for me that I never expected,” said Loretta.

Above all, she’s proud of Danie.

“I’m going to be front and center when he gets back, yes I will be,” said Loretta.

Another spouse crucial to this Honor Flight is Helen Haydock. She sponsored the flight in honor of her late husband Herbert A. Haydock, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. The Honor Flight meant so much not only to Herbert but to Helen too.

