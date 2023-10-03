News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Importance of spouses during the Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Spouses saying goodbye before the Honor Flight took off
Spouses saying goodbye before the Honor Flight took off(WSAW)
By Emily Zaal
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - Veterans who go on the Never Forgotten Honor flight certainly are the stars of the show, finally getting the recognition they may not have received before. There’s another group, however, that could also use some more recognition.

Those people are the spouses. Some were there when their husbands or wives were sent to serve in the war, and they waited for them to come back home safely. On this Honor Flight, the spouses sent their loved ones on their way, but this time, the feeling was different.

“Seven years we’ve been waiting for this,” said Loretta Scheunemann, spouse of an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Era.

She was checking her husband Danie Scheunemann’s Honor Flight status every year. Finally, they got word he would be going.

“When we got the call we could not believe that we actually got the call. Dan says, well that’s right in the middle of bear hunting season, and I said, you’re going!” said Loretta.

Danie took the trip with his son, and Loretta knew it would be an experience they would remember for the rest of their lives.

“He has suffered a lot. When he came back from Vietnam he was not treated very well, and now he’s getting the treatment that he should be getting,” said Loretta.

Loretta hopes that this flight is everything Danie wants it to be. That he can talk about this experience with his fellow veterans and gain some closure.

“We’ve been married 50 years, and whatever he goes through, I go through,” said Loretta.

Those feelings Loretta had translated to the Honor Flight experience.

“This process has been emotional, yeah. It’s been an experience for me that I never expected,” said Loretta.

Above all, she’s proud of Danie.

“I’m going to be front and center when he gets back, yes I will be,” said Loretta.

Another spouse crucial to this Honor Flight is Helen Haydock. She sponsored the flight in honor of her late husband Herbert A. Haydock, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. The Honor Flight meant so much not only to Herbert but to Helen too.

Helen Haydock before the Honor Flight took off
Helen Haydock before the Honor Flight took off(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry facilities to re-open on Wednesday as physical investigation into threat ends

Latest News

Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor sentenced to 10 years in prison in child sexual assault case
Wisconsin DOT asking drivers to stay alert as daylight dwindles in the fall
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unable to receive 911 calls from Verizon customers
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Nationwide test of EAS and WEA scheduled for Wednesday afternoon