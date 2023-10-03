Hello, My Name Is: Aloysius Franzen

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The tradition of cross country at SPASH is well-documented. That’s why, from a young age, Aloysius Franzen couldn’t wait to join the prestigious Panther brotherhood.

“When I finally got to seventh grade and I started running, it was nice to have a group of guys that surrounded me and uplifted me,” said Franzen. “As time progressed those guys really got in my heart and soul and they brought me into running and I started to take it more seriously.”

Franzen certainly was excited to join the team. However, early in his career, he had to deal with his fair share of health issues.

”Freshman, sophomore year, I had a really bad condition with exercise-induced asthma,” said Franzen. “There were multiple races where I passed out. I didn’t even finish the race at our home invite and I mean I got kinda a bad rap for that.”

It was a scary thing to deal with for Franzen. However, through the encouragement of his teammates and a newfound approach, he was able to overcome it.

”I started fixing it, working on my breathing, started working on stress-relieving tactics,” said Franzen. “Once I was able to take the pressure off myself and become confident in who I am, I was able to overcome my struggles with breathing and hyperventilating and I was able to progress more as a runner.”

The progress was something to behold, not just for Franzen, but also in the eyes of legendary head coach Donn Behnke.

“Last year he just emerged as one of the best runners in the state and has really dedicated himself to this,” said Behnke. “I can’t remember seeing anyone progress as far in a year as he has.”

Behnke could see what he had in his group last year. Not only did he have a talent like Franzen, but he also had a star in Bode Erickson. He and Franzen helped carry SPASH to a team state cross-country title in 2022. Franzen said having someone to run with like Erickson has been a joy to him in and out of competition.

“It’s so much fun especially because he’s my best friend so we do a lot of things outside of running as well,” said Franzen. “It’s just awesome to hang out with him at class, at his house, at my house, and then come to practice to put in the same amount of work, but still have just as much fun doing it. It makes pushing through the pain so much easier when you’re surrounded by such a great person.”

Franzen placed third at state with Erickson right behind him in fourth. For Franzen, it came as quite a shock, considering he didn’t know if he could even run in the race leading up to it.

“That was a really big surprise for me, coming into it I wasn’t even able to get top ten,” said Franzen. “I’d had a little bit of hip history that was bothering me so I sat out of sectionals and so even getting the opportunity to race at state was amazing for me cuz I wasn’t really sure it was going to happen.”

Now, Franzen has the best current cross country time in the state according to athletic.net after he ran a 15:03.5 at the Neenah XC Invite. While he and the Panthers remain dedicated to taking home another state title, he remains committed to doing his best each and every race for his team.

“Did I truly everything I could to make it to the finish line? Or did I give up mentally and physically?” said Franzen. “I like to think most of the time I really do push myself and I know my teammates do.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.