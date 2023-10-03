News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Warm for now, plunging temperatures on the way

A powerful cold front will usher in a big cool down later in the week. Chances for rain mid-week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warm and sunny weather on repeat through Tuesday. While above average now, well below average temperatures will arrive by the end of the week.

A blast of cool, unseasonably cool air filters in by end of the week
Mostly sunny Tuesday, with similar temperatures to the past few days here in the North Central Wisconsin. Plan for another day of highs in the low 80s. Possible record-highs possible for a few locations, if not record-highs, at least approaching the record high for this day. Winds will be breezier, southwest gusts picking up during the afternoon, up to 25 mph.

Mostly sunny and warm again for Tuesday. Highs low 80s
A powerful cold front begins to track in by the middle to end of the work week. This will usher in cooler weather Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. Clouds increasing Tuesday night ahead of the approaching frontal system. Lows Wednesday morning low to mid 60s. Light, scattered rain will be possible for some during the morning hours of Wednesday with continued breezy winds. Clouds during the morning will gradually clear for the afternoon or early evening hours.

Light rain for Wednesday morning
Wednesday will be the start of temperatures cooling down. Highs for the afternoon around the mid-70s. Thursday will likely feature highs in the low 60s. Partly sunny skies, with possible light periodic rainfall mostly north of HWY 29.

Scattered rainfall in portions of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon
Another cold front quickly trails in behind the first cold front on Friday. This will rapidly cool us down from Friday through the weekend. High temperatures down to the upper 40s or low 50s. Considerable cloudiness with chances for scattered showers Friday afternoon. Drier weather likely for the weekend, but make sure to keep the sweater handy.

Much cooler over the weekend, where highs sit in the upper 40s to low 50s
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

