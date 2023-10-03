News and First Alert Weather App
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years

Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Losing your beloved pet is one of the worst feelings a person can experience. But thanks to a team of great help and a whole lot of luck, one woman is back with her furry friend.

In August 2021, a Shih Tzu named Bella was stolen from the home of Ebony Long in Chicago. Two years and nearly 300 miles later, Bella and Ebony were finally reunited.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling, it’s just unbelievable,” says Ebony Long, Bella’s owner. “I never thought I would ever see Bella again. When she came missing, I didn’t know what to do. I can’t believe I got her in my hand right now.”

Bella was found running along a country road in the rain in Wood County. She could barely walk, her nails were overgrown, pushing into the pads of her paws. And parts of her were covered in feces. Staff at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter was eventually to clean Bella up and let Ebony know the good news by scanning her microchip.

“She was crying, she got me crying,” says Lisa Johnson Licht, Volunteer, Microchip Hunters. “She just thanked me over and over many times.”

Long said she’s thankful for the team who helped clean Bella and especially for the person who saved Bella from the elements.

“I wish I could meet the woman who picked my dog up off the side of the road,” says Long. “If you’re seeing this, thank you, you are everything.”

“See something, say something, do something,” says Johnson Licht. “See a pet in need, help it out.”

However, their reunion would not have been possible without a microchip.

“Get your pet microchipped, please,” says Long. “Especially if you want your pet.”

“It’s just very, very satisfying, I’m just so happy,” says Johnson Licht. “And it frees up shelter space! That’s what microchips help with.”

Not only is Ebony heading home with her beloved dog, but as a bonus, the shelter gave them plenty of turkey and chicken to keep Bella well-fed. For more info on the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, click here. For more info on Microchip Hunters, click here.

If you are the person or know the person who rescued Bella please contact WSAW by emailing news@wsaw.com.

