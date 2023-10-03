Aspirus reminds women to schedule mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Aspirus Health urges all women aged 40 and over to have an annual mammogram.

Since one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, the importance of keeping up with annual mammograms can’t be overstated. With continual advancements in mammography technology, smaller malignancies can be caught earlier, increasing a patient’s chance for remission.

Aspirus further believes no woman should miss a mammogram or additional diagnostic testing based on financial worries; they offer free mammograms and breast-related diagnostic services for those with cost concerns. For more information on how to qualify, call 800-847-4707 or visit aspirus.org/free-mammograms.

Aspirus offers numerous interactive resources at aspirus.org/breast-care-mammography including a risk assessment, direct scheduling options, online chat options, and podcasts and interviews. There are also multiple scheduling options including online mammogram scheduling at aspirus.org, on the MyAspirus app, or by calling your preferred clinic location.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.