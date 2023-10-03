News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Aspirus reminds women to schedule mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Aspirus Health urges all women aged 40 and over to have an annual mammogram.

Since one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, the importance of keeping up with annual mammograms can’t be overstated. With continual advancements in mammography technology, smaller malignancies can be caught earlier, increasing a patient’s chance for remission.

Aspirus further believes no woman should miss a mammogram or additional diagnostic testing based on financial worries; they offer free mammograms and breast-related diagnostic services for those with cost concerns. For more information on how to qualify, call 800-847-4707 or visit aspirus.org/free-mammograms.

Aspirus offers numerous interactive resources at aspirus.org/breast-care-mammography including a risk assessment, direct scheduling options, online chat options, and podcasts and interviews. There are also multiple scheduling options including online mammogram scheduling at aspirus.org, on the MyAspirus app, or by calling your preferred clinic location.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Ebony Long, from Chicago, reuniting with her lost dog at Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Chicago woman reunited with dog in Marshfield after being missing for two years
This is not the first time the siren went off overnight
Tornado sirens go off overnight in Merrill
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Woodruff to miss Wild Card Series with shoulder injury

Latest News

Security Health Plan's case management program helps people continue to live independently and...
Creating opportunities for people to live as independently as possible, reducing hospitalizations
A new service in Stevens Point is taking travel out of the patient’s equation in accessing...
New service brings the walk-in clinic to you, breaking barriers to health care
Communities are increasingly interested in Community Emergency Medical Services programs to...
More communities looking to distinguish urgent care and emergency care through community EMS programs
The individual grants come from Connexus Credit Union and the WEA Member Benefits Foundation.
Wausau School District receives $140,000 in grants to support mental health services