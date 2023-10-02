Woodruff to miss Wild Card Series with shoulder injury

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers will be without starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff for at least the National League Wild Card Series due to a shoulder injury, Craig Counsell said on Monday. It could be the entirety of the playoffs.

Counsell called the injury a “right shoulder capsular” injury, saying Woodruff’s availability for the postseason is, “up in the air, at this point.”

“It’s news that we weren’t planning on,” Counsell said.

Woodruff’s absence leaves a big hole in the Brewers rotation. Woodruff was slated to start game two against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Counsell says they have not made a decision on who will start game two. It could be Freddy Peralta, who was previously likely to be the game three starter. Wade Miley could also slot into the rotation.

