Woodruff to miss Wild Card Series with shoulder injury

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The Brewers won 7-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers will be without starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff for at least the National League Wild Card Series due to a shoulder injury, Craig Counsell said on Monday. It could be the entirety of the playoffs.

Counsell called the injury a “right shoulder capsular” injury, saying Woodruff’s availability for the postseason is, “up in the air, at this point.”

“It’s news that we weren’t planning on,” Counsell said.

Woodruff’s absence leaves a big hole in the Brewers rotation. Woodruff was slated to start game two against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Counsell says they have not made a decision on who will start game two. It could be Freddy Peralta, who was previously likely to be the game three starter. Wade Miley could also slot into the rotation.

