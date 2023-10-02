Wausau Chamber of Commerce works to bring employees to community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Chamber of Commerce launched a five-part series called ‘Tipping Point’ that highlights the economic challenges in our area.

This video series tells the Chamber’s story and touches upon Wausau’s rich business history and how much this area has to offer — key points in trying to attract and keep employees here. In the videos, you will see several business and city leaders including Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Episode two, which addresses a big hurdle businesses are trying to get over, was released on Monday.

“So, the Chamber and its members have done a lot of different things to try to address the workforce challenge,” said Brian Otten, marketing director for the Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “Across our membership, you’ll see a lot of different incentives that members are rolling out to try to attract employees – everything from salary to flexible hours to, you name it.”

The Chamber also goes around the community to talk with local businesses about how they can bring employees to work for them. They are always working with business leaders on how to bring more employment to the city of Wausau. The Chamber also said youth play a crucial role in addressing this issue because they are our future.

In addition, city leaders are coming together to bring more opportunities to this community through an immersion project.

This project is the region’s only employee retention program and it is designed to connect employees to the community. They want Wausau to be a place where people can not only attract tourists, but also a place where people can start a family.

”This program will bring them up to speed on everything from the great non-profit community that we have here, the philanthropic institutions that exist here, the history of the Wausau area,” Otten added.

The Chamber also looks to emphasize how much the city has to offer by giving people insight and perspective on the various aspects of the Wausau region.

The third episode will be released on Oct. 9. The immersion project will be an intensive eight-month program with the first session beginning Thursday, Oct. 12.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.