Man accused of killing Eau Claire woman seven years ago missing from group home

Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)
By WEAU Staff and Kim Leadholm
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman seven years ago is missing from a Tomah group home, and may be driving his parents vehicle.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Crime Network released a green alert for Shane Helmbrecht, 51, that he is a veteran at risk.

He was last seen at the Tomah group home where he was staying on Friday, September 29th. Staff at the group home had noticed recently that he “has not been acting like his usual self”.

Helmbrecht was charged with first degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing his neighbor, Jen Ward, in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial, and was ordered to a mental health facility.

According to court records, a new competency exam report was filed in July and on Friday records were updated to show Helmbrecht had an arraignment scheduled for January. Officers say while investigating Helmbrecht’s disappearance, they discovered that his parent’s vehicle is missing from their home in Portage.

Helmbrecht may be driving the 2003 green Toyota Avalon, four door sedan with Wisconsin license plate 487-FNN.

If located, police say to use caution because of his mental status, history of assault and of him not liking law enforcement.

We reached out to Jamie Kirchoff, the sister of Jen Ward, about the green alert.

Kirchoff told us in part, “If Shane is able to do this, have a license, a cellphone and the ability to come and go then we as a family would like him to stand trial for the murder of my sister Jenn Ward. We hope he is obtained quickly and taken back into fulltime custody.”

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Tomah Police Department at (608) 374-7400.

