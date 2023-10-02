Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announces no price increase for cookies this year

(WSAW) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is gearing up for this year’s highly anticipated Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Despite the challenges posed by inflation and rising costs, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes has worked to ensure that there will be no increase in Girl Scout Cookie prices this year.

“Your continued support makes all the difference, and we are immensely grateful for your trust in our program. By purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, you are investing in the development of tomorrow’s leaders. Your generosity allows us to keep our promise of keeping the prices stable for another year,” said GSNWGL CEO Patti Shafto-Carlson.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program at GSNWGL runs from Jan. 17 to March 31.

GSNWGL partners with 5,000 volunteers and serves approximately 10,000 youth, covering 58 counties across central and northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate to GSNWGL, call 888-747-6945 or visit gsnwgl.org.

