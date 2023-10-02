News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announces no price increase for cookies this year

(Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is gearing up for this year’s highly anticipated Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Despite the challenges posed by inflation and rising costs, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes has worked to ensure that there will be no increase in Girl Scout Cookie prices this year.

“Your continued support makes all the difference, and we are immensely grateful for your trust in our program. By purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, you are investing in the development of tomorrow’s leaders. Your generosity allows us to keep our promise of keeping the prices stable for another year,” said GSNWGL CEO Patti Shafto-Carlson.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program at GSNWGL runs from Jan. 17 to March 31.

GSNWGL partners with 5,000 volunteers and serves approximately 10,000 youth, covering 58 counties across central and northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate to GSNWGL, call 888-747-6945 or visit gsnwgl.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested armed teen in Vilas County
UPDATE: Authorities arrest armed teen in Vilas County
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) gets past New England Patriots cornerback Myles...
Luepke scores first career NFL touchdown
Temps will go from summer-like to more like mid-autumn later this week.
First Alert Weather: Possible record highs early in the week, then fall-like temps return
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest

Latest News

U.S. Department of Education awards Wisconsin $58M for charter school program
Milwaukee Brewers' players celebrate after clinching the National League Central Division after...
MLB playoffs guide: Openers Tuesday at Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and Philadelphia
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds