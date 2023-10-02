News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Record highs to start October, a major swing in temperatures to follow

A very warm start to the first week of October. A powerful cold front will usher in a big cool down later in the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Unseasonably warm to start off the month of October here in North Central Wisconsin. Highs could near record highs for the start of the work week. Big changes in the forecast on the way by the end of the week where highs drop nearly 30-40 degrees.

Unseasonably warm to start the week, turning unseasonably cold by the end
Mostly sunny skies continue Monday with highs remaining warm, low to mid 80s for the afternoon. Near-record highs expected for most, with some potentially reaching record highs.

Highs Monday remain warm, low to mid 80s for the afternoon
A couple record highs could be challenged on Monday.
Tuesday will be much of the same with continued sunshine and highs unseasonably warm in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be breezier Tuesday afternoon, southwest gusts up to 25 mph.

Gusty winds possible for Tuesday afternoon
Record highs could be set on Tuesday afternoon.
A powerful cold front begins to track in by the middle to end of the work week. The front will first bring some lightly scattered rainfall Wednesday morning.

Lightly scattered rain moves in early Wednesday for Central Wisconsin
Lightly scattered showers over portions of North Central Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Cooler air will begin to usher in, along with some clouds. Skies will turn from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler air continues to filter in Thursday. Highs likely in the low 60s with under sun and clouds.

A blast of cool, unseasonably cool air filters in by end of the week
Another cold front will quickly trail in behind the first one for Friday, rapidly cooling temperatures down to the upper 40s or low 50s for the afternoon. Considerable cloudiness with chances for scattered showers. Keep the sweater handy over the upcoming weekend. Highs remain in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures drop 30-40 degrees by Friday into the weekend
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

