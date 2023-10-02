First Alert Weather: Record highs to start October, a major swing in temperatures to follow
A very warm start to the first week of October. A powerful cold front will usher in a big cool down later in the week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Unseasonably warm to start off the month of October here in North Central Wisconsin. Highs could near record highs for the start of the work week. Big changes in the forecast on the way by the end of the week where highs drop nearly 30-40 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies continue Monday with highs remaining warm, low to mid 80s for the afternoon. Near-record highs expected for most, with some potentially reaching record highs.
Tuesday will be much of the same with continued sunshine and highs unseasonably warm in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be breezier Tuesday afternoon, southwest gusts up to 25 mph.
A powerful cold front begins to track in by the middle to end of the work week. The front will first bring some lightly scattered rainfall Wednesday morning.
Cooler air will begin to usher in, along with some clouds. Skies will turn from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler air continues to filter in Thursday. Highs likely in the low 60s with under sun and clouds.
Another cold front will quickly trail in behind the first one for Friday, rapidly cooling temperatures down to the upper 40s or low 50s for the afternoon. Considerable cloudiness with chances for scattered showers. Keep the sweater handy over the upcoming weekend. Highs remain in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.