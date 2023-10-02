Experts provide tips on how to stay safe during hunting season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hunting can be very rewarding -- but there are also safety precautions people must take before and during their time out there.

As small animal hunting opens up -- experts say it’s important for first-time hunters to take it slow and not rush into it.

“Definitely only hunt to what you feel comfortable and safe doing. So, you know, and if you’re still unsure, find somebody that’s willing to mentor you. We do have a mentor hunting program in the state that’s very helpful and beneficial to those first-time users,” DNR Warden Josh Litvinoff, said.

“Go with somebody who has the experience of where it’s okay to hunt, where they have permission, how to be safe in the field, when to take an ethical shot, when to pass, how to process the game,” Jerry Maney, sales associate at Chase Outdoors in Rothschild, said.

One of the most crucial parts of hunting is communication with others. Litvinoff said hunters should be as specific as possible when telling others as where they will be hunting.

“Estimated time that when you went out and when you plan on returning so if something was to happen, whoever would, you know, know where to start looking if it was an emergency or something,” Litvinoff said.

He also recommended high-visibility clothing. The DNR requires at least 50% of each hunter’s clothing must be blaze orange or pink. Making sounds by using whistles or calls and using a flashlight at night are also a must.

“I think one mistake that people sometimes make is trying to get in too sneaky, they don’t want to use a flashlight, they don’t want to make any noise, and they end up getting too close to a hunter without even realizing they’re there,” Maney said.

He also said hunting can be a fun and rewarding experience. Chase Outdoors even has a wall at their store where all of their first-time hunters will send them photos of their first kill. However -- safety is always a top priority when going out to hunt -- no matter what your experience is.

“So you, want to treat every firearm as if it was loaded, always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, be sure of what your target is before and beyond so that’s kind of where that one comes into play, and then always keeping your finger outside that trigger guard until you’re actually ready to pull the trigger,” said Litvinoff.

For more information on hunting dates -- you can visit the DNR’s website.

