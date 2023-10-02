News and First Alert Weather App
Cyberbullying effects and the connection it has to mental health on kids

Social media and text messages can have a lasting hurtful impact
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In today’s digital age, kids and parents have a lot to worry about including cyberbullying which impacts roughly four kids in every classroom in Marathon County.

“Check their social media accounts, know their login information, and create tech-free zones in your home or tech-free times throughout the day that your family is not using social media,” said Hannah Schommer, Public Health Educator, Marathon County Health Department.

Cyberbullying refers to when someone deliberately uses the internet, social media, text messaging, and other means to make other kids feel sad angry, or scared. It includes sending hurtful messages through the means of text messaging.

“That could look like eating disorder behaviors and self-harm behaviors, suicide behaviors on social media”, said Schommer. She added that cyberbullying can lead to increased depression in teens.

“The more time that kids spend on social media or on screens the less time they have for healthy sleep hygiene physical activity and time outdoors all of which contribute to positive youth mental health,” said Schommer.

However, having the world at their fingertips isn’t all bad. Social media can be used in a positive way. Schommer said, “It provides a safe space for self-expression as well as creating a place to connect with other people.”

To help nurture a safe internet environment the Wausau Police Department believes it’s important for parents to keep track of what their kids are doing on social media.

“Online can be a very positive experience if used in the right way, however in the wrong hands it can be a very negative experience, and that sometimes is a very fine line,” said Officer Eric Lemirand, Wausau Police Department.

At the end of the day, both Lemirand and Schommer encourage all parents to talk to their children about what they’re seeing and experiencing.

“Support them and create that family media plan together,” Schommer said.

