Celebrating National 4-H week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week is National 4-H week and we’re taking a look at what you can expect this week and why your kids should join in on the 4-H fun all year. 4-H Program Educator Holly Luerssen and Program Assistant Erin Sabo joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to tell us all about the program. For Marathon County, the week entails a heavy social media presence to help grab the experiences of youth and alumni, and Wednesday is ‘Wear it Wednesday’ where people can sport their 4-H gear at school, work, etc.

“Kids definitely are able to grow their own passions through 4-H and develop multiple life skills and leadership skills that will help them throughout their process of going to college, getting jobs, and just making lifelong memories,” Sabo said.

Kids in kindergarten through one year past high school can join 4-H.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.