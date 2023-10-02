News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Celebrating National 4-H week

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week is National 4-H week and we’re taking a look at what you can expect this week and why your kids should join in on the 4-H fun all year. 4-H Program Educator Holly Luerssen and Program Assistant Erin Sabo joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to tell us all about the program. For Marathon County, the week entails a heavy social media presence to help grab the experiences of youth and alumni, and Wednesday is ‘Wear it Wednesday’ where people can sport their 4-H gear at school, work, etc.

“Kids definitely are able to grow their own passions through 4-H and develop multiple life skills and leadership skills that will help them throughout their process of going to college, getting jobs, and just making lifelong memories,” Sabo said.

Kids in kindergarten through one year past high school can join 4-H.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested armed teen in Vilas County
UPDATE: Authorities arrest armed teen in Vilas County
File
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Portage County
Temps will go from summer-like to more like mid-autumn later this week.
First Alert Weather: Possible record highs early in the week, then fall-like temps return
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) gets past New England Patriots cornerback Myles...
Luepke scores first career NFL touchdown

Latest News

Celebrating National 4-H Week interview - 10.02.2023
A blast of cool, unseasonably cool air filters in by end of the week
First Alert Weather: Record highs to start October, a major swing in temperatures to follow
7 Things You Need to Know 10-02-23
7 Things You Need to Know 10-02-23
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday, October 2, 2023