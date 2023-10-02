News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Cake sold at Walmart recalled due to wrong label, undeclared peanuts

David’s Cookies is recalling hundreds of units of a chocolate cake product sold at Walmart due...
David’s Cookies is recalling hundreds of units of a chocolate cake product sold at Walmart due to an undeclared peanut ingredient.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - David’s Cookies is recalling hundreds of units of a chocolate cake product sold at Walmart due to an undeclared peanut ingredient.

The recall states 960 units of “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” were mislabeled with a label as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake,” a name that does not depict peanut as a key ingredient. There is also not a peanut allergen warning on the label.

The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package. According to an investigation, the problem was caused during the labeling and packaging stage of the cake.

Currently, there have been no illnesses or injuries reported in connection with this mislabel.

Any consumers who have concerns about illness or injury associated with the product should contact a physician immediately.

Walmart says it has blocked all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from their distribution centers and store registers, so no consumer is able to purchase either of these products until further investigation and resolutions have been completed by David’s Cookies and Walmart.

Consumers who have purchased the cake should return it to the location of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed teen led deputies on extensive pursuits, area searches in Vilas Co. before arrest on Sunday
Man who died in motorcycle crash in Portage County identified
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) gets past New England Patriots cornerback Myles...
Luepke scores first career NFL touchdown
Temps will go from summer-like to more like mid-autumn later this week.
First Alert Weather: Possible record highs early in the week, then fall-like temps return
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest

Latest News

FILE - Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday,...
5 died of exposure to chemical in central Illinois crash, preliminary autopsies find
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old girl who vanished from New York state park has been found safe, police say
Cyberbullying and mental health on kids
Cyberbullying effects and the connection it has to mental health on kids
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
11 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses; no more people believed buried in rubble