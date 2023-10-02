Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin hosts 7th annual Pumpkin Bonanza in Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2016, the inaugural Pumpkin Bonanza was held on a driveway. Seven years later, it has grown into an afternoon gathering at Marathon Park, with 150 registering for the fun.

“It is absolutely amazing that we can put on events like this,” said Keri Farrish, Board Member of the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin.

“Our children love to experience holidays but sometimes they need it in a little different way. So we still have fun and create family memories, but it might just look a little bit different than typical families.”

Plenty of pumpkin-themed activities made up the festivities, including pumpkin bowling, painting, piñatas and more. Like many Halloween events, costumes were welcome there. Ethan Clint of Mosinee wore his Elvis costume proudly.

“I listen to his music (Elvis) 24/7 and they have the costume at Spirit Halloween this year. So, best $80 I’ve ever spent,” Clint said. “Halloween is the best time of the year cause you can look as stupid as you want and you will fit right in.”

For the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin, their purpose was to provide a comfortable space for everyone who stops by.

“The most important thing about these events is that it is a judgment-free zone,” Farrish said. “So sometimes when we do go out in public with our children, we might get comments or looks, so this is just a safe place that we can all come together as a community and everyone can enjoy safely.”

The Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin offers support groups, social groups and are even starting their own book club. To learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.