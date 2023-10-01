Remembering an unrecoverable Korean War veteran while on the Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - It’s been a couple of days since the Never Forgotten Honor Flight took off, but that doesn’t mean we stop remembering those who have fallen. Jennifer Hale, who went on the Honor Flight as a Guardian for her Father who served in the Vietnam War, visited the Korean War Memorial to remember one Korean War veteran.

Upon arrival at the Memorial, Jennifer laid down a remembrance stone for Frank Martin the Third. He served during the Korean War and has been deemed unrecoverable.

“I wrote a letter to Frank, saying and telling him that he was brave, and telling him what he did matter, and that I care, and my family cares,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer wears a bracelet bearing his name. She doesn’t know who Frank is or was. There’s not much information about him anywhere, but she still feels close to him. She got the bracelet at The Highground Memorial in Neillsville, Wisconsin. The Highground is the largest manned Veterans Park in the nation.

“These bracelets are for people that are missing, or unrecoverable, or prisoners of war, and we wear them so they’re never forgotten, and they’re on your mind,” said Jennifer.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has worn a bracelet with a veteran’s name on it but says this time it feels different. Due to the fact that there isn’t a lot of information about Frank, she feels extra responsibility to make sure he’s never forgotten. She wears the bracelet everywhere. She wants people to ask her about it, and about Frank.

“It’s just as simple as wearing a bracelet like this. It’s as simple as caring just a little. They’re the only reasons we have the freedom we do, the lives we do,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer encourages people to spend some time with a veteran and listen.

“You’re going to be crying. You’re going to be touched, because the things that these people have gone through are incredible,” said Jennifer.

