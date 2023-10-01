News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Remembering an unrecoverable Korean War veteran while on the Honor Flight

Jennifer laying down a letter and stone at Korean War Memorial
Jennifer laying down a letter and stone at Korean War Memorial(WSAW)
By Emily Zaal
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - It’s been a couple of days since the Never Forgotten Honor Flight took off, but that doesn’t mean we stop remembering those who have fallen. Jennifer Hale, who went on the Honor Flight as a Guardian for her Father who served in the Vietnam War, visited the Korean War Memorial to remember one Korean War veteran.

Upon arrival at the Memorial, Jennifer laid down a remembrance stone for Frank Martin the Third. He served during the Korean War and has been deemed unrecoverable.

“I wrote a letter to Frank, saying and telling him that he was brave, and telling him what he did matter, and that I care, and my family cares,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer wears a bracelet bearing his name. She doesn’t know who Frank is or was. There’s not much information about him anywhere, but she still feels close to him. She got the bracelet at The Highground Memorial in Neillsville, Wisconsin. The Highground is the largest manned Veterans Park in the nation.

“These bracelets are for people that are missing, or unrecoverable, or prisoners of war, and we wear them so they’re never forgotten, and they’re on your mind,” said Jennifer.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has worn a bracelet with a veteran’s name on it but says this time it feels different. Due to the fact that there isn’t a lot of information about Frank, she feels extra responsibility to make sure he’s never forgotten. She wears the bracelet everywhere. She wants people to ask her about it, and about Frank.

“It’s just as simple as wearing a bracelet like this. It’s as simple as caring just a little. They’re the only reasons we have the freedom we do, the lives we do,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer encourages people to spend some time with a veteran and listen.

“You’re going to be crying. You’re going to be touched, because the things that these people have gone through are incredible,” said Jennifer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Portage County
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 7: Stratford wins top-five clash, Auburndale wins nail-biter
Kristian Welch after making his debut against the Detroit Lions.
Iola’s Kristian Welch lives out childhood dream, plays first game with Packers
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people

Latest News

Scattered showers & storms north into early Sunday, patchy fog south. Summer-like temps for the...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Authorities searching for possibly armed teenager in Vilas County
Paul Michlig and Tyler Ackermann talk things over in Newman's 51-6 win over Marion/Tigerton.
Newman picks up big conference win over Marion/Tigerton Saturday
Noah Manderfeld competes in tire rolling
Noah Manderfeld competes in tire rolling