Newman picks up big conference win over Marion/Tigerton Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals picked up another big conference win in the Central Saturday, besting Marion/Tigerton 51-6 in Wausau. The win gives Newman their third win in their last four games.

Newman built an early 16-0 lead. From there, Tyler Ackermann and the offense continued to move the ball. Griffin Puent would punch in a short score to expand the lead to three possessions. After a Cooper Guld interception, the Cardinals would score on a 40-yard run by Aidan Spychalla to really put the game out of reach. The Cardinals would take the game 51-6.

The win, Newman’s final home game of the season, moves the Cardinals to 3-3 on the season. They’ll hit the road to face Wild Rose next Friday at 7:00 p.m. Marion/Tigerton drops to 2-4. They’ll be at home next week against Tri-County.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.