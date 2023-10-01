News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Newman picks up big conference win over Marion/Tigerton Saturday

The 51-6 win gives Newman their third win in their last four games
Paul Michlig and Tyler Ackermann talk things over in Newman's 51-6 win over Marion/Tigerton.
Paul Michlig and Tyler Ackermann talk things over in Newman's 51-6 win over Marion/Tigerton.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals picked up another big conference win in the Central Saturday, besting Marion/Tigerton 51-6 in Wausau. The win gives Newman their third win in their last four games.

Newman built an early 16-0 lead. From there, Tyler Ackermann and the offense continued to move the ball. Griffin Puent would punch in a short score to expand the lead to three possessions. After a Cooper Guld interception, the Cardinals would score on a 40-yard run by Aidan Spychalla to really put the game out of reach. The Cardinals would take the game 51-6.

The win, Newman’s final home game of the season, moves the Cardinals to 3-3 on the season. They’ll hit the road to face Wild Rose next Friday at 7:00 p.m. Marion/Tigerton drops to 2-4. They’ll be at home next week against Tri-County.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Lanes blocked on Highway 29 Westbound
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
UPDATE: Investigation into Sentry threat makes progress, employees to return next week
Kristian Welch after making his debut against the Detroit Lions.
Iola’s Kristian Welch lives out childhood dream, plays first game with Packers
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 7: Stratford wins top-five clash, Auburndale wins nail-biter

Latest News

Marion/Tigerton vs. Newman
Marion/Tigerton vs. Newman
Brycen Cashin and Jacob Scott celebrate a touchdown in UWSP's 24-17 loss to UW-Eau Claire.
‘Pink Game’ returns to UW-Stevens Point
UW-Eau Claire vs UW-Stevens Point
UW-Eau Claire vs UW-Stevens Point
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 7: Stratford wins top-five clash, Auburndale wins nail-biter