News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership

FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., propose amendments to the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Bill before the House Rules Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wants to unseat Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His comments come after McCarthy relied on Democrats to pass a continuing resolution Saturday to keep the government up and running.

Gaetz said he plans to start the process this week.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz said on CNN’s State of the Union.

The move is an escalation in an ongoing standoff between McCarthy and the right flank of his conference, which forced him to go through 15 rounds of votes in January to win the speaker’s gavel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Portage County
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 7: Stratford wins top-five clash, Auburndale wins nail-biter
Kristian Welch after making his debut against the Detroit Lions.
Iola’s Kristian Welch lives out childhood dream, plays first game with Packers
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people

Latest News

A fair amount of sun and unseasonably warm to start off the month of October. Record highs...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Remembering Korean War Vet at the Honor Flight
Remembering Korean War Vet at the Honor Flight
FILE - The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2.
The Supreme Court’s new term starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Ukraine aid is dropped from government funding bill. That raises questions about future US support