Luepke scores first career NFL touchdown

The Spencer native ran in a three-yard touchdown for Dallas in their 38-3 win Sunday over New England
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) gets past New England Patriots cornerback Myles...
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) gets past New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) and the rest of the defense as Luepke carries the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Arlington, Texas (WSAW) - It was a big day for Spencer native Hunter Luepke. The undrafted rookie fullback punched in his first career touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Luepke got the carry from three yards out in the fourth quarter to add to an already large Cowboys lead. Amherst native Tyler Biadasz was also in on the play, blocking from his center position.

Luepke finished the game with two carries for four yards. Dallas won the game 38-3.

