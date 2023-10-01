Luepke scores first career NFL touchdown

Arlington, Texas (WSAW) - It was a big day for Spencer native Hunter Luepke. The undrafted rookie fullback punched in his first career touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Luepke got the carry from three yards out in the fourth quarter to add to an already large Cowboys lead. Amherst native Tyler Biadasz was also in on the play, blocking from his center position.

Luepke finished the game with two carries for four yards. Dallas won the game 38-3.

