Hundreds come out for 5th annual IronBull trail run

By Samuel Dehring
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What was supposed to be a sunny day turned out to be a wet and muddy one, but racers embraced it all in the annual IronBull trail run.

The trail run starts and ends and State Park Speedway. Racers are able to enjoy all the peak fall colors in a 15, 25 or 50k race.

“IronBull is all about promoting healthy lifestyles of all ages and ability levels and promoting the awesome outdoor recreation opportunities we have in Central Wisconsin,” said Andrea Larson, executive director of the IronBull.

As the event heads into its 5th year, they have racers come from all over, including one from East Troy. He finished the 50k race in about 6 hours and 35 minutes. This is his first year in the IronBull, but he is no stranger to events like these.

”Ran a couple of races this year, went out west and then, there was just a local one that fit the criteria, so we decided to come up,” said Eric King of East Troy.

It’s an event that allows racers to embrace the woods and climbs of Rib Mountain. There are racers who have been coming to this event from the start -- and find it more than just a trail run with scenic views.

”I love a challenge; I always like taking on more than I think I can do and that’s just in my blood I guess I don’t know,” said Thomas Schmoldt of Wausau.

The IronBull puts all of the female participants in the front to start, sending a message to everyone that this race is for people of all genders.

“IronBull wants to promote outdoor recreation for everyone, and that includes both men and women. And often in outdoor recreation sports, it’s more male-dominated, and we want to see equal representation of men and women,” said Larson.

The next event is the Red Granite bike race on Oct. 14.

