First Alert Weather: Possible record highs early in the week, then fall-like conditions return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is here, and warm weather will be fleeting as the days and weeks go along. This week will be typical Wisconsin autumn weather in a nutshell. The week kicks off with rather warm conditions and possible record highs. Sunshine will finally be back, with temps rising well into the 70s to the low to mid 80s. A cold front is on track to arrive mid-week, bringing a chance of showers or a storm. More noticeable, turning cooler with lots of clouds later this week. Afternoon readings will be about 30° lower by Thursday and Friday compared to early in the week. Sweater weather is on the way.

Improving conditions to rake some leaves the next few days. (WSAW)

Summer-like weather will be the theme for early in the week. A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday, with afternoon temps topping out in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s.

Summer-like Sunday with a fair amount of sun and warm. (WSAW)

Mainly clear with a slightly less than full moon tonight and mild. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wall-to-wall sunshine on Monday, near a record high in Wausau. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A fair amount of sun, still warm on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temps sliding as the week goes on. (WSAW)

Changes are on the way for mid to late week. A cold front will slide across the Badger State on Wednesday, sparking a chance of showers or a storm. Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with that wet weather chance, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler Thursday with considerable cloudiness, and a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

A chance of showers or a storm with a cold front on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Clouds with a chance of showers Thursday. (WSAW)

Scattered showers, brisk & cool Friday. (WSAW)

Rather cool on Friday, with lots of clouds and scattered showers possible. Highs only in the low 50s. Some sun is on tap for the start of next weekend, with sweatshirt and light jacket weather. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with highs close to 60.

Much cooler by later this week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.