News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Possible record highs early in the week, then fall-like conditions return

Sunshine will be around for the next few days along with unseasonably warm afternoons. Turning cooler later this week.
Temps will be on a roller coaster ride this week.
Temps will be on a roller coaster ride this week.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is here, and warm weather will be fleeting as the days and weeks go along. This week will be typical Wisconsin autumn weather in a nutshell. The week kicks off with rather warm conditions and possible record highs. Sunshine will finally be back, with temps rising well into the 70s to the low to mid 80s. A cold front is on track to arrive mid-week, bringing a chance of showers or a storm. More noticeable, turning cooler with lots of clouds later this week. Afternoon readings will be about 30° lower by Thursday and Friday compared to early in the week. Sweater weather is on the way.

Improving conditions to rake some leaves the next few days.
Improving conditions to rake some leaves the next few days.(WSAW)

Summer-like weather will be the theme for early in the week. A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday, with afternoon temps topping out in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s.

Summer-like Sunday with a fair amount of sun and warm.
Summer-like Sunday with a fair amount of sun and warm.(WSAW)

Mainly clear with a slightly less than full moon tonight and mild. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wall-to-wall sunshine on Monday, near a record high in Wausau. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A fair amount of sun, still warm on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temps sliding as the week goes on.
Temps sliding as the week goes on.(WSAW)

Changes are on the way for mid to late week. A cold front will slide across the Badger State on Wednesday, sparking a chance of showers or a storm. Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with that wet weather chance, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler Thursday with considerable cloudiness, and a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

A chance of showers or a storm with a cold front on Wednesday.
A chance of showers or a storm with a cold front on Wednesday.(WSAW)
Clouds with a chance of showers Thursday.
Clouds with a chance of showers Thursday.(WSAW)
Scattered showers, brisk & cool Friday.
Scattered showers, brisk & cool Friday.(WSAW)

Rather cool on Friday, with lots of clouds and scattered showers possible. Highs only in the low 50s. Some sun is on tap for the start of next weekend, with sweatshirt and light jacket weather. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with highs close to 60.

Much cooler by later this week.
Much cooler by later this week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Portage County
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 7: Stratford wins top-five clash, Auburndale wins nail-biter
Kristian Welch after making his debut against the Detroit Lions.
Iola’s Kristian Welch lives out childhood dream, plays first game with Packers
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people

Latest News

Better leaf blowing conditions on tap for Monday and Tuesday this coming week.
First Alert Weather: Summer makes a return to start the new week
Scattered showers & storms north into early Sunday, patchy fog south. Summer-like temps for the...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Some clouds with scattered showers, perhaps a storm north into early Sunday. Areas of fog...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Best days to do some leaf rounding up will be Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather: Becoming brighter & warmer this weekend