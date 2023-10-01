News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities searching for possibly armed teenager in Vilas County

(KTTC)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are looking for a teenager who fled the scene after a vehicle chase ended in Vilas County. The teen may be armed.

In a Facebook post, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office explains they were assisting the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit Saturday evening. That pursuit ended near State Hwy 70 and Wilderness Trail. The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a 15-year-old boy. The teenager left the scene. Deputies are currently searching for him.

The sheriff’s office received information that the teen was armed with a handgun. Authorities do not know if he is still armed, but they did not find a gun in the vehicle and did not see one when he left the scene.

The teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The sheriff’s office is encouraging people in the area to lock their doors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

