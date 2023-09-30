‘Pink Game’ returns to UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A tradition made its return to Stevens Point Saturday as the annual ‘Pink Game’ took place at UW-Stevens Point. The annual fundraiser and football game has raised over $525,000 since 2010.

The game, which benefits a number of charities, has several ways to raise funds. T-shirts are sold at the game. A silent auction is held. All proceeds go to help raise money for those battling breast cancer in the central Wisconsin area. Charities aided this year included Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Be The Match and YMCA LiveStrong. UW-Stevens Point athletic director Brad Duckworth said the tradition never gets old, for himself and the fans. Even after a lengthy weather delay, the fans still showed out for the annual benefit.

“You know you turn around and you look...today was awful weather. We got lightning and rain and we’re an hour and a half late and you look and you’re packed,” said Duckworth. “That’s partly because of great football, but also because of the cause that this game means and we’re just blessed and honored to be part of it.”

At halftime of the game, WSAW sports director Noah Manderfeld competed in the celebrity tire rolling contest, alongside 96.7′s Kori with a K and Trav from Big Cheese 107.9. All three were able to make a donation to a charity of their choice, regardless of the results. Manderfeld made his donation the the Marathon County Humane Society.

As for the game itself, the game served as the WIAC opener for the Pointers, welcoming in UW-Eau Claire. UW-Eau Claire struck first with a touchdown, but the Pointers had the answers first half. Quarterback Jacob Leair found Pacelli alumnus Brycen Cashin on a long touchdown connection to tie the game at 7-7. In the second quarter, Cashin would score again, this time on the ground, to make it 14-7. A Pointers’ field goal late in the frame gave the home side a 17-7 halftime lead.

However, the second half was a different story. The Blugolds scored 17 unanswered points, including a 39-yard strike from Harry Roubidoux to Ben Redington to give Eau Claire a lead with under five minutes to play. A last second heave from Leair would fall incomplete, giving Eau Claire a 24-17 win, dropping UWSP to 1-3 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.