First Alert Weather: Summer makes a return to start the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last week of September will be remembered for the lack of sunshine, much-needed rainfall, and somewhat cool conditions at times. Keep in mind before we reached the last week of the month, there was a large deficit in rainfall, and Wausau was in the running to be in the top 5 for the warmest September on record. There will be some clouds Saturday night into early Sunday, with a risk of showers/storms north. However, the first day of October will feel more summer-like with temps making a run back close to 80 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will be similar in the temperature department. The next weather maker arrives mid-week with an opportunity of showers or a storm. More notably, it is going to cool down for the late next week, with daytime highs struggling to rise out of the 50s to the low 60s. Early fall in Wisconsin in a nutshell, for the days ahead.

Latest fall colors in the state as of September 30, 2023. (WSAW)

Fall colors are getting close to peak levels in the north, while a week or so away from nearing peak colors in Central Wisconsin.

Some clouds with areas of fog possible into Sunday morning. Showers & chance of a storm north. (WSAW)

A chance of showers or a storm north Saturday night into early Sunday. (WSAW)

Morning showers or a storm possible north Sunday. (WSAW)

Much of the area on Saturday morning picked up rain from showers and storms in association with a warm front. By mid to late afternoon, the clouds broke for some sunshine, helping to boost temps close to, if not into, the 70s. Weather conditions from Saturday night into Sunday morning will vary across the area. In the Northwoods, clouds will build back in, with scattered showers and a chance of a storm overnight into Sunday morning. Meantime, in Central Wisconsin, partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing into the morning hours on Sunday. Mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Warmer Sunday with afternoon sunshine. (WSAW)

Clouds yield to sun with warm conditions Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Any showers in the north should exit by mid-morning Sunday, while areas of fog that might be around should be gone by mid to late morning Sunday. That leads to a warm and bright afternoon with summer-like temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. No record highs on Sunday are expected. Monday will feature a good amount of sun and be unseasonably warm. Near record highs are possible in Wausau and Medford in the low to mid 80s, while the rest of the region is out of reach of challenging records that are in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. High in general will be in the low to mid 80s.

The record highs on the book for Monday in the region. (WSAW)

Temp roller coaster. Highs in the 80s early in the week, 50s by Friday & Saturday. (WSAW)

Nice for Tuesday with more sun than clouds. Afternoon readings peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Changes are on tap for Wednesday as a cold front heads through the Badger State. Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and perhaps a storm. Highs in the low 70s. Noticeably cooler for Thursday and Friday, with considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers on Thursday, while scattered showers could be around on Friday. Daytime temps top out in the low 60s Thursday, while only in the low to mid 50s Friday. Next Saturday is partly to mostly cloudy and continued cool. Highs in the low 50s.

