1 dead in motorcycle crash in Portage County

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer near the town of Almond Friday night.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area near Cty Hwy W between 1st St and Cty Hwy BB just before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered a motorcycle on its side in the eastbound lane. Deputies located the driver about 100 feet east of the motorcycle in the westbound lane. The driver, a 46-year-old man from the town of Pine Grove, died as a result of his injuries.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bancroft Fire, Almond Fire, Almond EMS, Plover Ambulance, and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

