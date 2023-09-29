Wausau West wins in ‘Pink Ribbon Volley Game’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday night, Wausau East and Wausau West came together for a night bigger than volleyball. The two schools joined up for their annual ‘Pink Ribbon Volley Game’, raising money for those battling breast cancer. Since 2008, the game has raised more than $100,000 to help the cause. Before the game, those who were battling and had beaten the disease were honored before the game.

As for the match itself, the Wausau West Warriors were victorious on their home floor. West got a great start from senior leader Kelly Kray, taking the first set. They’d follow suit in the second set, before dropping the third. However, the Warriors would go on to close out the fourth set with a win, taking the match and winning the final Valley meeting between the Warriors and Lumberjacks.

Elsewhere in the Valley, D.C. Everest continued their strong season by sweeping SPASH in Schofield 3-0. The Evergreens remain just a game behind Marshfield for first place in the conference.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.