Urgency lacking as Packers fall flat in 1st half again

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are starting a trend and it’s not a good one.

In the first half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the Packers trailed 17-0. At halftime against the Detroit Lions Thursday night, they were down 27-3. They’ve scored just three points in the first half in their last two games.

“It shouldn’t take us two quarters to get going,” running back Aaron Jones said. “We have all the pieces that we need.”

The Packers have put up just 23 points in the first half all season, but the problem has been glaring in their last two weeks. They struggled in the first half before seeming to wake up for the second half.

While they were able to overcome the deficit on Sunday, Thursday night’s was too great.

“It wasn’t good enough. They whipped us, they manhandled us,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. If I knew the answer to that, it wouldn’t have happened.”

Christian Watson and Aaron Jones both returned from hamstring injuries but they were both on a snap count. Watson had two targets and no catches at halftime while Jones touched the ball just twice.

“I’d like to say that we have the same mentality going into the first half but it’s not seeming that way these past two weeks, just how slow we’ve started,” Watson said.

Instead, the Packers constantly found themselves behind schedule with four sacks in the first half. The first sack was on second down in the red zone after Rudy Ford intercepted Jared Goff’s second pass of the game. The Packers were forced to settle for three points, their only points of the half.

“It’s a tough position to be in where you know you have to throw the ball and move it as fast as possible to put up points,” quarterback Jordan Love said.

“We can’t continue to go backward,” LaFleur added. “We keep going backward, we’re at third and long situations.”

Green Bay has shown they can move the ball in the second half, but it’s about putting it together through four quarters for the youngest offense in the NFL.

”We do have a young team, but these past two games will be a very valuable lesson and showing us like ‘Hey, we can’t start this slow, we gotta get it going,’” Jones said.

Jones also said he stressed urgency in a postgame meeting with the team. He also stressed that has to be emphasized in practice with the team.

