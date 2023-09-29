UPDATE: Investigation into Sentry threat makes progress, employees to return next week

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sentry Insurance has completed a full security sweep of its building after a threat sent employees home on September 20.

An update provided by Sentry on Friday said the investigation into the threat found on a bathroom stall door has made significant progress. In an email to NewsChannel 7, a Sentry representative said the company is confident the person who made the threat has been identified by police. That person will not be allowed in Sentry facilities or on its property.

A return for employees is being planned, likely in the middle of next week, as the investigation is completed.

The company will then resume its established hybrid schedule. Sentry said they plan to implement several security enhancements. It did not elaborate on the specifics of the enhanced security.

On Wednesday, September 20, a threat was found in a bathroom. Out of an abundance of caution, employees were asked to work from home. A small number of employees worked at Sentry facilities, with increased security. Information about what kind of threat was made has not been released.

An investigation continues.

