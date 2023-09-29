News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UPDATE: Investigation into Sentry threat makes progress, employees to return next week

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sentry Insurance has completed a full security sweep of its building after a threat sent employees home on September 20.

An update provided by Sentry on Friday said the investigation into the threat found on a bathroom stall door has made significant progress. In an email to NewsChannel 7, a Sentry representative said the company is confident the person who made the threat has been identified by police. That person will not be allowed in Sentry facilities or on its property.

A return for employees is being planned, likely in the middle of next week, as the investigation is completed.

The company will then resume its established hybrid schedule. Sentry said they plan to implement several security enhancements. It did not elaborate on the specifics of the enhanced security.

On Wednesday, September 20, a threat was found in a bathroom. Out of an abundance of caution, employees were asked to work from home. A small number of employees worked at Sentry facilities, with increased security. Information about what kind of threat was made has not been released.

An investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in single-vehicle crash near Marathon
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
Thomas Zimmerman
Police search for elderly man from Merrill
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County

Latest News

2 Minocqua area schools placed on lockdown while police investigate possible threat
Best days to do some leaf rounding up will be Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather: Becoming brighter & warmer this weekend
More clouds than intervals of sun this afternoon, chance of showers west. Showers could impact...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice refuses to disclose names of others looking at impeachment