Registration for Girls on the Run opens October 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Girls on the Run North Central Wisconsin will open registration for the Spring 2024 season on October 1. Daniela Flanders and Ashley LaRose stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more about the program.

The program begins in mid-February and lasts 10 weeks. Participating girls meet with their coaches twice a week after school.

“It starts off small and really the program is about setting your own goals and not competing with one another,” Flanders explained, “and so each practice, the girls will spend a different amount of time running and they set their own goals for how many laps they want to do. Some of our schools have the laps around the cafeteria. Some are just through hallways in the school, which the kids always really love to do. And it it gears up towards an end of the season 5k. So that’s the end goal is to run a 5k in May, but you have plenty of time to train and get there.”

Girls on the Run North Central Wisconsin is also still looking for volunteers to help coach participants.

