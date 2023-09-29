Pres. Biden’s impeachment inquiry in Wisconsin

Wis. (WSAW) - A lot has happened ever since President Biden’s last visit in Wisconsin.

A possible impeachment would have lasting effects should it happen. Next year’s election is fast approaching with the primaries months away. While it’s very early in the impeachment inquiry, retired UW-Stevens Point political science professor Ed Miller says there’s not much President Biden has to worry about, for now.

“Although there’s no legal action against him there’s an impeachment inquiry and there are hearings that they are having, which you will most likely not see because there’s nothing coming out of them,” said Miller.

Miller believes this impeachment process is going way too far.

“Now, we’re having some radical ideas of suspending the constitution, which is essentially our institutional structure and which our government falls, which comes very, very important,” said Miller.

There’s another possible impeachment Wisconsin is keeping a close eye on. State GOP lawmakers are threatening Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiwewicz. But Miller says the same thing, it’s going nowhere.

“There are some explicit reasons for impeachment that are in the Wisconsin Constitution, and she really doesn’t meet those three. She’s done nothing in office, for one,” said Miller.

Even with the impeachment inquiry against Democrats Protasiwewicz and President Joe Biden, he thinks Wisconsin is still likely to go blue.

“Biden is ahead of Trump, particularly with regards to the suburbs and the suburbs which have been traditionally Republican, particularly around the Milwaukee at the so-called, WOW counties have been moving in the Democratic direction,” said Miller.

Miller says these are just numbers. Polls can change as the election goes on and if President Biden’s impeachment inquiry picks up.

