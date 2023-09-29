Police search for elderly man from Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Lincoln County last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

According to a statewide alert, Thomas Zimmerman left his home Thursday morning planning to go to Fleet Farm but has not returned.

He was possibly seen in Birnamwood around 6 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. but that information has not been confirmed.

Zimmerman was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, possibly a khaki hat, glasses, and a silver wristwatch.

The 85-year-old is 5 ft 9 inches, 150 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be driving a 2003 silver Chevrolet Silverado with Wisconsin license plates of FA9831.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272.

YEAR/COLOR: 2003 Silver MAKE/MODEL: Chevrolet Silverado LICENSE PLATE STATE: WI LICENSE PLATE NUMBER: FA9831 (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.