Packers defense gashed by Lions run game, allow 27 unanswered points in first half

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - It was all fun and games with Rudy Ford setting the tone with an early interception. But little did we know, that tone would change quickly.

After an early field goal from Anders Carlson, the Lions would proceed to score 27 unanswered points through the first half.

“It was tough, they made a lot of big plays, I think we did a good job with the interception at the beginning,” says Kenny Clark, Defensive Tackle. “From that point, they just made plays.”

Jared Goff completed nearly 70% of his passes. But it was David Montgomery who put up the most damage. Gashing through the Packers front seven with over 120 rushing yards and three trips to the end zone.

“We’re gonna have to do something different because it’s insane to do the same things over and over and expect different results,” says Matt LaFleur, on the Packers run defense. “So, it’s one of the best offensive lines in ball, but it’s still inexcusable.”

Quay Walker provided some positivity with a career-high 19 tackles. But ask the sophomore linebacker, that doesn’t mean a thing without the win.

“It don’t even matter, it really don’t,” says Walker. “Still a loss, still had a crucial penalty that cost us, so it don’t even matter to be honest with you.”

The last time the Packers gave up 30-plus was their loss at Philly in November last year. The Raiders are next up on the Packers schedule, where they’ll see a familiar face in Davante Adams once again.

