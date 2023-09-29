Lions thumping Packers at halftime 27-3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers trail the Detroit Lions at halftime 27-3 at Lambeau Field after a rough showing through the first two quarters.

The night started with hope for the Packers. On the Lions’ first drive of the game, Rudy Ford intercepted Jared Goff to set the Packers up with good field position. Green Bay would settle for a 34-yard Anders Carlson field goal.

From there, it was all Lions. Detroit would march down the field on their next drive, ending in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Green Bay would go three and out, leading to another quick Lions touchdown, this time courtesy of a David Montgomery three-yard touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, it’d be 17-3 Detroit.

The second quarter kept up the trend. Jordan Love would be intercepted by Jerry Jacobs, once again giving the ball back to the Lions. Already deep in Packers territory, the Lions would punch in a short touchdown, again from Montgomery to make it 24-3.

In the final Lions’ possession before the half, Detroit would trek down the field with a 12-play 57-yard drive, ending in their second field goal of the half to make it 27-3.

Green Bay would try to put together a quick drive before half, but would come up fruitless, leaving the halftime score 27-3.

