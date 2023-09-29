News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lions thumping Packers at halftime 27-3

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) breaks a tackle by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford...
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) breaks a tackle by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers trail the Detroit Lions at halftime 27-3 at Lambeau Field after a rough showing through the first two quarters.

The night started with hope for the Packers. On the Lions’ first drive of the game, Rudy Ford intercepted Jared Goff to set the Packers up with good field position. Green Bay would settle for a 34-yard Anders Carlson field goal.

From there, it was all Lions. Detroit would march down the field on their next drive, ending in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Green Bay would go three and out, leading to another quick Lions touchdown, this time courtesy of a David Montgomery three-yard touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, it’d be 17-3 Detroit.

The second quarter kept up the trend. Jordan Love would be intercepted by Jerry Jacobs, once again giving the ball back to the Lions. Already deep in Packers territory, the Lions would punch in a short touchdown, again from Montgomery to make it 24-3.

In the final Lions’ possession before the half, Detroit would trek down the field with a 12-play 57-yard drive, ending in their second field goal of the half to make it 27-3.

Green Bay would try to put together a quick drive before half, but would come up fruitless, leaving the halftime score 27-3.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield
One person dead in single-vehicle crash near Marathon
A new service in Stevens Point is taking travel out of the patient’s equation in accessing...
New service brings the walk-in clinic to you, breaking barriers to health care

Latest News

Welch played in 43 regular season games with the Baltimore Ravens.
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to active roster
David Bakhtiari sits out in Atlanta
Packers placing Bakhtiari on Injured Reserve
According to Wausau Curling Club, curling origins trace back to the 1500s where players...
Wausau Curling Club prepares for 104th season: Turning concrete into an ice rink
In 11 seasons with the Trailblazers, Lillard averaged 25.2 points per game, including 32.2 last...
Bucks acquire Damian Lillard in 3-team trade