Kronenwetter boy serves as Packers’ ‘Kickoff Kid’

Kason Bargender picked up the tee following the opening kickoff of the Packers’ game Thursday against the Lions
Kason Bargender (left) is a Kronenwetter native.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Kronenwetter boy got the chance to grace Lambeau Field Thursday night in a unique fashion. Kason Bargender served as the ‘Brew Pub Kick Off Kid’ for the Packers’ game Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

In being the ‘Kickoff Kid’, Bargender’s duties included grabbing the tee of the field following the opening kick of the game. Bargender was shown on the big screen and briefly made his way on Amazon Prime’s broadcast of the game. Running on the field in front of 80,000 fans may seem daunting. However, Bargender was up to the challenge.

“It’s pretty cool honestly I didn’t really worry about the people looking at me though,” said Bargender. “Definitely, when you think of a football field, you think it’s going to be a lot bigger..but it was really not that big.”

Bargender said he had no strategy going into picking the tee up, saying he’d winged it in the moment.

